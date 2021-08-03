Eviction ban lapses, but help still available for renters in Northern Virginia

The federal ban on evictions officially expired Saturday, and landlords across the country can now evict tenants for nonpayment of rent.

Until this past weekend, renters in Northern Virginia and across the country were protected by a ban on evictions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the economy is starting to ramp up again and many are returning to work, housing advocates worry eviction rates in the region may increase significantly if tenants are still unable to pay rent and landlords are no longer required to apply for rental assistance before filing for eviction.

In June, the CDC extended the eviction moratorium through July 31, which gave low-income residents more time to find employment or file for rental assistance. But a 5-4 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court effectively blocked the CDC from extending the eviction moratorium past the end of July. The court ruled that the CDC does not have the authority to keep the ban in place, and Congress would need to pass legislation for it to continue.

It is unclear whether Congress has the votes to extend the eviction moratorium. But over the past year it has appropriated $46 billion toward emergency rental assistance, which helped thousands of low-income renters in Fairfax County and elsewhere in the region pay their rent on time.

Since the pandemic began, the county has disbursed $31.5 million from the CARES Act, Community Development Block Grant and a variety of other community-based organizations to help renters and homeowners pay their rent, mortgages and utilities.

As of June, the county is still reviewing $35.1 million in emergency rental assistance from the American Rescue Plan, which would also go to helping residents pay rent and utilities.

But even though there is plenty of assistance left, the county has been slow to get that money to landlords who sometimes have to wait months before they receive any emergency rental assistance. The eviction moratorium and Virginia's coronavirus state of emergency, which have now both expired, laid out certain requirements preventing landlords from evicting tenants without first applying for rental assistance, among other things.

But now that those requirements have expired, housing advocates fear that landlords may decide it’s not worth it to wait months to receive overdue rent and may evict their tenants anyway.

Dipti Pidikiti-Smith, deputy director of advocacy at Legal Services of Northern Virginia, told InsideNoVa that without formal legislation landlords are free to evict whoever they want for nonpayment of rent.

“If landlords are not required to apply for rent assistance prior to filing eviction cases, there will be an increase in eviction filings,” she said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey in July, about 3.6 million people in the country said it is somewhat likely or very likely they will be evicted and lose their housing in the next two months.

As of July 1, 668 writs of eviction and 1,562 unlawful detainers had been issued to Fairfax residents, according to the county’s Eviction Data Dashboard – put together by the county’s health and human services department staff using real-time data obtained from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and General District Court.

The number of eviction filings for July has not been updated on the dashboard, but Pidikiti-Smith said she has seen data from the Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office and noted the number of eviction filings for nonpayment increased in Fairfax this past month – although it’s difficult to say whether this is an indication that evictions will continue to increase.

The county’s Eviction Prevention Task Force, made up of local nonprofits and county agencies, is continuing outreach efforts to provide information to tenants and landlords about what assistance the county has available. But according to several housing advocates in Fairfax County, including Pidikiti-Smith, many residents and landlords still don’t know about the county’s rental assistance program.

“We definitely see there is an information gap between what's available, and whether or not people actually know what's available,” Pidikiti-Smith said.

Fairfax residents (and their landlords) who meet the eligibility criteria to apply for rent relief must call Coordinated Services Planning – separate from the Virginia Department of Housing & Community Development Rental Relief Program – where they will receive an eligibility assessment. Those who apply must provide documentation to support their eligibility, such as their lease agreement and documentation of their income.

To meet the eligibility criteria, residents must have experienced a reduction in household, income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship during or due, directly, or indirectly, to COVID-19. They also must demonstrate risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and have a gross household income at or below 80% of the area’s median income.

Multilingual staff are also available to assist callers in Amharic, Dari, Creole (English and French), Farsi, Hindi, Italian, Kannada, Korean, Pashto, Punjabi, Somali, Spanish, Swedish, Tamil, Tigrinya, and Urdu. Services are available in other languages using an interpreter.

Residents who apply may get up to 15 months of rental assistance. However, the second round of emergency rental assistance makes tenants eligible to receive up to 18 months of rental assistance.

The Virginia General Assembly is meeting this week to allocate $4.3 billion in federal stimulus funding, and lawmakers may also consider reinstating requirements that landlords assist with applying for rental assistance before filing for evictions.

“Without the requirement that landlords apply for rent assistance prior to filing eviction actions for non-payment of rent, there will be an increase in filings and unnecessary evictions when millions of dollars are available for rent relief,” Pidikiti-Smith said.