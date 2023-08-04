The rate of eviction filings has increased in several Northern Virginia jurisdictions, with some areas surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Data from the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance show eviction filings in Northern Virginia increased by 0.07% above pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter of the year. The rate means that about 1 in every 57 renter households faced an eviction filing in the first three months of the year.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Virginia put a statewide moratorium on eviction filings, along with other government protections in place. These protections expired in June 2022.

Default judgments, which occur when a judge automatically rules in favor of the landlord because the tenant fails to appear in court, were the outcome of 33% of the eviction filings. This number is also an increase from pre-pandemic levels. The data do not include self-evictions.

While most Northern Virginia jurisdictions included in the data saw an increase from 2% to 3% in eviction filings, compared to pre-pandemic levels, Arlington County saw a sharp uptick, with filings increasing by about 13% to 1 in every 88 households. In Arlington, 30% of the eviction cases resulted in a default judgment.

Eviction filings were below pre-pandemic levels only in Loudoun County and Alexandria.

In Prince William and Fairfax counties, eviction filings were up 2.4% and about 3%, respectively, compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The data also highlighted the number of renters who spend over 30% of household income on rent, also defined as rent-burdened.

Almost 49% of renters in Prince William are rent-burdened, along with 46% in Fairfax. In Alexandria and Loudoun, over 43% of renters spend more than 30% of household income on rent. Just over 38% of Arlington renters fall into this category.

In a blog post, Hanna Metuda, the affordable housing alliance’s director of policy and programs, described the increase of evictions as an alarming trend and said it’s a growing concern for local governments and human service providers.

“As federal resources dwindle, individuals and families facing eviction are left with limited options – forced to either move out of the area, rely on the support of other families, or face the risk of homelessness,” she said.

The alliance analyzed data from the Legal Services Corp.’s Civil Court Data Initiative, which showed that eviction filings were consistently high from 2016 to 2019.

“However, heightened awareness of evictions led to the implementation of eviction prevention strategies and resource allocation in 2019, resulting in a gradual decline,” Matuda said.

Some possible solutions put forth by the alliance to curb the rise in evictions include increasing the supply of affordable housing, adding rental assistance programs and creating long-term solutions such as rent control and voucher programs.

“Addressing evictions is not only a matter of housing stability but also an essential step in ensuring the well-being and prosperity of our communities,” the alliance said.