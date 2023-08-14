A special exhibit honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and women service pilots will be on display at Manassas Regional Airport and the McCourt Government Complex later this month.
The exhibit includes a restored P-51C Mustang that will fly into the airport during a ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to attend the event, which will also include a raffle with the winner receiving a ride in the plane.
The "Rise Above" traveling exhibit is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, or CAF, and honors not only the Tuskegee Airmen but also Women Airforce Service Pilots, or WASPs. It will be in Prince William through Aug. 27.
The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators for the U.S. Army Air Corps, a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. They trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and flew more than 15,000 individual missions in Europe and North Africa during World War II. They earned them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and helped encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.
WASP was an organization of civilian women pilots who were trained to fly military aircrafts to free male pilots for combat roles during the war. Despite various members of the armed forces being involved in the creation of the program, WASP members had no military standing until 1977 when they were designated as veterans, and in 2009 were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.
The CAF exhibit is an educational outreach program that focuses on the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP in communities and classrooms, according to the organization. It believes that the Tuskegee Airmen and WASP had the ability to recognize the obstacles they faced could be overcome with hard work and dedication, and there is a lesson to be learned about perseverance and courage through their stories.
The exhibit includes a mobile movie theater with a dynamic 160-degree panoramic screen that features two original short films that tell the story of the Tuskegee Airmen and the WASP, and the obstacles they overcame to serve the country during World War II.
The climate-controlled 53-foot trailer with expandable sides can accommodate 30 visitors for each showing and is equipped with a ramp and hydraulic lift. Admission is free.
The major sponsors of the local event are the Epsilon Sigma Boule Foundation, John Marshall Bank, Fitzwater and Dean, Miller Toyota and Sentara.
