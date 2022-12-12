The nonprofit Serve Our Willing Warriors broke ground on its third house at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run in Haymarket on Dec. 2.
The two current houses at the retreat are booked for the next six months, and demand pushed Serve our Willing Warriors to add a third house to meet the needs for respite space for military service members and their families.
Shirley Dominick, co-founder with husband, John Dominick, of Serve our Willing Warriors said, “It kind of blossomed into something bigger than just focusing on the warriors themselves, because with that warrior comes a lot of support.”
The newest home, PenFed Grand Lodge, will increase the retreat’s capacity by 33% and include a 2,000-square-foot multi-purpose room that will be used to host programs for service members and their families. The programs that will be hosted in this new space include post-traumatic stress recovery training, sexual abuse recovery and veteran entrepreneurship guidance.
“This PenFed Grand Lodge is going to provide life-saving opportunities for our warriors and their families,” Dominick added.
The retreat offers free getaways from hospital environments so recovering service members and their families can relax and spend quality time together at a temporary “home-away-from-home.”
Serve Our Willing Warriors focuses on not only the physical aspects of recovery but also the mental and emotional aspects. The organization offers more than 40 free educational and recreational activities for guests that are designed to help them reconnect with their families and inspire them to rebuild their lives.
During the groundbreaking event, a U.S Navy veteran, John Wall, shared a letter from his wife expressing their gratitude for the retreat. After a prolonged stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he recovered from a traumatic brain injury, Wall and his wife stayed at the Warrior Retreat.
“After hundreds of doctor’s appointments and other stressors in our lives we were burnt out,” Wall said. “Once we got here, we were taking in the beautiful scenery, listening to nature sing its morning songs, watching wildlife from the front porch and spending time together in respite away from a hospital setting has been such a healing balm to our souls.”
The PenFed Grand Lodge will have six bedrooms to accommodate and the multi-purpose room will allow for larger training sessions.
PenFed Credit Union and Foundation donated $500,000 for the Grand Lodge construction, and room sponsorships have been provided by Lockheed Martin, JANSON, Micron, Strategic ACI Inc., Contract Management Solutions Inc., the Neal Nichols Family Foundation, and the Robert Trent Jones Foundation.
PedFed president and CEO James Schenck said efforts such as the Warrior Retreat are “what makes America great.”
“It’s men and women from all backgrounds coming together to help others from within their community,” Schenck added. “The impact that these rooms have and this property has on transforming lives for the better is without equal.”
