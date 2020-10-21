Minor changes to the Interstate 66 west ramps to Va. 28 north and south will be implemented Thursday, meaning ramp closures overnight.
The ramp from I-66 west to Va. 28 north will be replaced by a new ramp about 150 feet east of (prior to) the old exit ramp as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Drivers traveling to Va. 28 south will need to continue in the right-most through lane – beyond the new exit to Route 28 north – to reach the existing exit ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 south.
To implement this traffic pattern change, drivers should expect the following on tonight, Oct. 21, weather permitting:
Around 11:30 p.m. tonight, the ramp from I-66 west to Route 28 north will close. Traffic will be detoured temporarily to Route 28 south, travel to Route 29 north, then stay to the right for Route 28 north.
Around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 22, a new ramp from I-66 west to Route 28 north will open about 150 feet east of (prior to) the old exit ramp. Drivers on I-66 west traveling to northbound Route 28 will stay to the right in an exit-only lane. Drivers traveling to Route 28 South from I-66 West will continue in the right-most through lane past the new Route 28 north exit to the current exit ramp from I-66 West to Route 28 south.
Drivers should use caution and pay attention to lane markings and roadway signs when traveling in this area.
The new ramp is one of several traffic pattern changes happening this year at the I-66 and Route 28 Interchange area as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. In the coming weeks, drivers should expect additional changes at the interchange, including new ramps from Route 28 South and Braddock Road to I-66 West, removal of the remaining traffic signal at Route 28 South and Braddock Road, and the shifting of the northbound travel lanes of Route 28 to a new alignment using the new Route 28 bridge over I-66.
The new Route 28 and I-66 Interchange will improve traffic flow on I-66 and Route 28, and provide access to and from the future I-66 Express Lanes. The I-66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes, which run from I-495 to Route 29 in Gainesville, are expected to open in December 2022.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
