Drivers should plan ahead for travel on Interstate 95 with scheduled overnight lane and ramp closures, as well as intermittent full traffic stops in the Fredericksburg area for Improve 95 project construction.
I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one travel lane beginning at 10 p.m. each evening this week at various locations between exit 130 (Route 3) in the City of Fredericksburg and exit 148 (Quantico) in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.
The entrance ramp to I-95 northbound from Route 17 northbound in Stafford County will also be closed tonight, Monday, Oct. 18, and tomorrow night, Tuesday, Oct. 19. Drivers will be detoured to enter I-95 northbound from Route 17 southbound by making a U-turn at the South Gateway Drive and Sanford Drive intersection.
Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will be stopping all southbound traffic early Thursday, Oct. 21 to move a crane across the travel lanes near the exit 148 interchange.
Motorists are strongly encouraged to check 511Virginia.org for real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents.
Message boards will also be posted along I-95 to alert motorists to delays ahead.
Weather permitting, lane closures on I-95 are scheduled at the following dates and times:
Monday, Oct. 18 – Tuesday, Oct. 19
· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound Entrance Ramp from Route 17 Northbound
o 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – Ramp Closed
· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville) and exit 148 (Quantico)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)
o 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
Tuesday, Oct. 19
· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 133 (Route 17)
o 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure
Tuesday, Oct. 19 – Wednesday, Oct. 20
· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound Entrance Ramp from Route 17 Northbound
o 10 p.m. – 4 a.m. – Ramp Closed
· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville) and exit 148 (Quantico)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 133 (Route 17)
o 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
Wednesday, Oct. 20
· I-95 Southbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure
Wednesday, Oct. 20 – Thursday, Oct. 21
· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 143 (Garrisonville) and exit 148 (Quantico)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
Thursday, Oct. 21
· I-95 Northbound at exit 118 (Thornburg) to exit 126 (Spotsylvania)
o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 130 (Route 3) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Single lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 130 (Route 3)
o 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Single lane closure
Thursday, Oct. 21 – Friday, Oct. 22
· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with double lane closure
· I-95 Northbound at exit 133 (Route 17) to exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
· I-95 Southbound at exit 148 (Quantico) to exit 143 (Garrisonville)
o 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Single lane closure
o 10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Double lane closure
o Midnight – 3 a.m. – Full traffic stop up to 30 minutes
o 4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure
Friday, Oct. 22 – Saturday, Oct. 23
· I-95 Northbound at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to exit 130 (Route 3)
9 p.m. – 5 a.m. – Mobile operation with single lane closure
Learn more about projects underway to improve travel on I-95 in the Fredericksburg area at Improve95.org.
