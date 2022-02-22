Major delays are expected overnight from March 7-10 for construction on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg extension.
During those dates, the main lanes of Interstate 95 southbound in Stafford County will be closed from 11:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. as crews lift and install bridge beams over the highway for future access points.
A detour will direct drivers to exit I-95 south at Exit 136/Centreport Parkway to U.S. 1 south, to Route 17, and back to I-95 south.
Here’s what to expect, transportation officials say:
- Major delays overnight on I-95 south regular lanes starting March 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th
- At 10:30 p.m. each evening, two southbound lanes will close near the exit 136 interchange
- All regular lanes on I-95 south will close at 11:30 p.m. with detour until 3 a.m. Signs and police will direct drivers along the recommended detour route to U.S. 1 south to Route 17 back to I-95 south.
The 95 Express Lanes are not impacted by this construction work and will remain open with the usual operating schedule.
The project will pick up where the Express Lanes end, extending 10 miles south of Fredericksburg. The lengthened lanes will connect with the 395 Express Lanes to create a connected corridor spanning nearly 50 miles from the Fredericksburg area to the D.C. line.
The project will also offer new access points to the existing 95 Express Lanes, create new ramps that provide direct access to Quantico and Courthouse Road, and add seven new bridges.
Visit www.expresslanes.com for detour and up-to-date road closure information.
