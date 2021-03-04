The southbound I-395 general purpose lanes and 395 Express Lanes at King Street (Route 7), weather permitting, will have nightly lane closures Friday, March 5 through Sunday, March 7 for temporary restriping and concrete barrier work as part of the King Street over I-395 Bridge Rehabilitation project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The lane closures will occur according to the following schedule:
- Friday night, March 5: Up to three southbound I-395 general purpose lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for temporary restriping. Once the work is complete, southbound traffic will be temporarily shifted to the right. The 395 Express Lanes will be in the southbound direction, with the left lane closed between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. to remove concrete barriers.
- Saturday night, March 6: Up to two southbound I-395 general purpose lanes will be closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. to place concrete barriers. The 395 Express Lanes will be in the northbound direction, with up to two lanes closed between 11 p.m. and 9 a.m. for temporary restriping; once the work is complete, northbound 395 Express Lanes traffic will be temporarily shifted to the right.
- Sunday night, March 7: The 395 Express Lanes will be in the northbound direction, with up to two lanes closed between 9:30 p.m. and 4 a.m. to place concrete barriers.
The $13 million King Street over I-395 Bridge Rehabilitation project includes upgrading the King Street overpass, as well as pedestrian improvements along King Street between Park Center Drive and Menokin Drive. The project is financed with federal and state funding, including State of Good Repair funding used for bridges. The project is expected to be complete this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.