Expect some overnight delays in the area of the Dulles Toll Road and the Capital Beltway this week.
The eastbound Dulles Toll Road ramps to the southbound I-495 general purpose lanes and southbound 495 Express Lanes, the eastbound Dulles Airport Access Road ramp to the southbound I-495 general purpose lanes, and Scotts Crossing Road between Jones Branch Drive and Capital One Drive will be closed Monday night, Dec. 2 through Friday night, Dec. 6 from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning.
The Scott's Run Metro Park & Ride Lot access to and from Scotts Crossing Road is now permanently right-in/right-out only. Drivers can now only enter the lot by turning right from westbound Scotts Crossing Road, and can only exit the lot by turning right onto westbound Scotts Crossing Road.
This project, in cooperation with Fairfax County, will provide an important new link to Route 123 over the Capital Beltway (I-495) for commuters and visitors to Tysons. The link will improve local traffic and access for drivers, as well as provide a vital option for area bicyclists and pedestrians.
The half-mile project includes new roadway from the interchange of the I-495 Express Lanes and Jones Branch Drive to Scotts Crossing Road. Improvements will also be made along the access road from Jones Branch Drive to the Express Lanes, as well as along Scotts Crossing Road. Project features include:
- Two travel lanes and on-street bike lanes in each direction
- Three bridges over the I-495 Express and general-purpose lanes
- 8- to 12-foot-wide lighted sidewalks, landscaping and other streetscape amenities
- A wide, raised median to accommodate the future transit bus
The estimated total cost for the project is $60.2 million. The project is being completed through a combination of federal, state and county funds. Fairfax County led design and development, while VDOT is administering construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.