Schools across Northern Virginia are stepping up security after TikTok posts warning of school shootings nationwide Friday.
Area school officials say the threats don't appear to be credible, but they are being taken seriously nonetheless.
Loudoun County schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler called the social media posts troubling and said they "refer to threats to school safety 'for every school in the USA, even elementary,' on Friday, December 17."
Prince William County schools sent an email to families Thursday evening saying parents and students may see increased police presence at schools tomorrow but "at this time, there are no known specific or identified threats to PWCS."
School officials and local law-enforcement urged parents to talk to their students about social media use, and to avoid sharing any posts on social media that refer to school threats.
School threats have been an ongoing problem around the region. Last Friday, a 15-year-old Manassas Park High School student was charged with making threats to kill after a social media post prompted officials to close school buildings.
Also last week, police charged a 12-year-old Arlington boy with making threats over public airways after a phone call to Potomac View Elementary School in Woodbridge.
In Stafford, there were three separate threats at Stafford High School in one day. And last month, Prince William schools dealt with five threats in one week.
TikTok responded to the national threat rumors on Twitter late Thursday.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” the company said.
