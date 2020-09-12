The 43 ranges at Quantico Marine Corps base will be busy through Sept. 24 with training for everything from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live aerial munitions.
Quantico says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur due to the following training:
Sept. 14: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 1LB & BELOW
Sept. 15: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 25 LB & BELOW
Sept. 16: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 1LB & BELOW
Sept. 17: 8 a.m. – 11 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 1LB & BELOW
Sept. 18: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 50LB & BELOW
Sept. 20: 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
LIVE FIRE MISSILES & ROCKETS
Sept. 21: 8 a.m. – midnight
LIVE FIRE DEMO 5LBS & BELOW
Sept. 22: 7 a.m. – midnight
LIVE FIRE DEMO 5LBS & BELOW, MISSILES/ROCKETS/SMALL ARMS
Sept 23: 8 a.m. – midnight
LIFE FIRE DEMO 10LBS & BELOW
Sept. 24: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
LIVE FIRE DEMO 10LBS & BELOW
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil
