Quantico Marine Corps base says very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations may occur due to the following training:
Nov. 22 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Live Fire 81MM Mortar & 155MM Howitzer
Nov. 23 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Live Fire 81MM Mortar & 155MM Howitzer
Nov. 24 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Live Fire 81MM Mortar, 155MM Howitzer, Missiles, Rockets, Small Arms
Nov. 25 7 a.m. – noon
Live Fire Claymore
Dec. 1 8 a.m. - midnight
AV-Aircraft movement; Live Fire .50 cal & below
Dec. 2 8 a.m. – midnight
AV-Aircraft movement; Live Fire .50 cal & below
Dec. 3 5 a.m. – midnight
AV-Aircraft movement; Live Fire .50 cal & below, missiles, rockets, small arms
Dec. 4 8 a.m. – midnight
AV-Aircraft movement; Live Fire .50Cal & below, Demo 15lbs & below
Dec. 5 8 a.m. - midnight
Live Fire .50 cal & below
Dec. 6 8 a.m. - midnight
Live Fire .50 cal & below
Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
Because training aboard Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit http://www.quantico.marines.mil/Advisories/Noise-Advisories/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico’s official website at https://www.quantico.marines.mil
