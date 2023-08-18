America’s 9/11 Foundation’s annual commemorative motorcycle ride will come through downtown Leesburg today, Friday, Aug. 18, and many downtown streets will be closed as a result.
The ride, which began in Somerset, Pa., will make a stop at the Pentagon before ending at the World Trade Center site in New York. The ride honors the memory of the heroes, volunteers and victims who lost their lives in the attacks on September 11, 2001.
The town says to expect gridlock as the parade of motorcycles is expected to enter Leesburg heading south on Business Route 15 around 1:45 p.m. and will travel down King Street through the historic downtown. The motorcycles will proceed from South King Street to the Route 7/15 Bypass and onto the Dulles Greenway.
King Street will be closed to traffic as the motorcycles pass through town. All King Street intersections will be closed to east-west pedestrian and vehicular cross traffic. The road closures are expected to last 30 to 45 minutes until the motorcycles are clear of town.
Anyone wishing to come downtown, watch, and cheer on the riders as they pass through Leesburg are encouraged to arrive no later than 1 p.m. Parking will be available in several areas around downtown, including the Town Hall Parking Garage, the Liberty Street Parking Lot, and the Pennington Parking Garage. Spectators are asked not to hand anything to the motorcycle riders or passengers, for safety reasons.
For more information, visit www.americas911ride.org.
