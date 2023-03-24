The Marine Corps 17.75K will be running live and in-person on this Saturday, March 25 at Prince William Forest Park, causing some road closures and delays.
Over 3,000 runners will begin running the 11.03 mile course at 7 a.m., with the last participant estimated to finish around 11 a.m. Significant delays should be expected between 4:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. on event day.
Road Closures and Time:
The biggest delays will be seen on Route 234 between Waterway Drive and Country Club Drive.
Closures and times will follow as such:
- Pleasant Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:30 a.m. to noon.
- One southbound lane and one northbound lane of Route 234 will be closed from 3:45 a.m. until end of the event, estimated to be around noon.
- Southbound Route 234 will be fully closed to all traffic from 6:30 a.m. until the start line clears, estimated to be around 7:30 a.m.
Event Day Detours:
South Route 234 traffic will be detoured onto Waterway Drive starting at 6:30 a.m. Traffic will be rerouted to Route 234 at Country Club Drive.
Parking and Shuttle Information:
Participants and spectators will be able to utilize several parking lots along Route 234. It is highly recommended for runners to carpool and park at the following parking lots and use the provided shuttles:
- Route 234 Commuter Lot, 17300 Dumfries Road, Dumfries, VA
- Quantico Center (Fettler Commercial Buildings), 3850 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, Va.
- Grace Church, 17100 Van Buren Rd, Dumfries, Va.
- Secondary parking is available at the National Museum of the Marine Corps, 1775 Semper Fidelis Way, Triangle, VA.
The designated shuttles will transport participants back and forth between the start/finish area at Montclair Tabernacle Church of God before and after the event.
On event morning, the free shuttles will begin operating at 4:30 a.m., with the last pre-event shuttle departing the parking lots at 6:20 a.m.
Post-event shuttles will begin running shortly after 8:30 a.m. from the 17.75K finish area and return to the designated parking lots. Each bus will be labeled with a specific parking destination.
