Quantico Marine Corps Base is advising area residents of the potential for "very loud noise and noticeable ground vibrations" due to training through Feb. 27.
The following training is scheduled:
- Feb. 17, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. -LIVE FIRE DEMO 10LBS AND BELOW (NON FRAG)
- Feb. 18, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. - LIVE FIRE DEMO W/CLAYMORE
- Feb. 19, 8 a.m. - midnight - LIVE FIRE DEMO 10LBS AND BELOW (NON FRAG), MORTARS/MISSLES/ROCKETS/SMALL ARMS
- Feb. 20, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - LIVE FIRE DEMO 25LBS AND BELOW (NON FRAG), AV-AIRCRAFT MOVEMENT, AV-LIVE FIRE CAS FIXD ROTARY-WING, LIVE FIRE SMALL ARMS, 81MM MORTARS, MISSLES & 155MM HOWITZER
- Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - LIVE FIRE DEMO 25LBS & BELOW (NON-FRAG), EOD RANGE OPS 200LBS & BELOW, 155MM HOWITZER, 81MM MORTARS
- Feb. 26 5 a.m.-6 p.m. - LIVE FIRE DEMO 25LBS & BELOW (NON-FRAG), EOD RANGE OPS 200 LBS & BELOW, 155MM HOWITZER, LIVE FIRE 81MM MORTARS
- Feb. 27 5 a.m.-6 p.m. - LIVE FIRE DEMO 25LBS & BELOW (NON-FRAG), EOD RANGE OPS 200 LBS & BELOW, 155MM HOWITZER, LIVE FIRE 81MM MORTARS
If you would like to comment on the impact of training, please visit www.quantico.marines.mil/…/Noise-Ad…/Noise-Complaint/
For additional information, please visit Marine Corps Base Quantico's official website at quantico.marines.mil
Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.
