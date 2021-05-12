The shortages of gasoline around the D.C. area this week are the direct result of panic buying, industry experts and government officials say. 

Following a weekend cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies about 45 percent of the motor fuel on the East Coast, has been distributing fuel manually while the system is down, but a lack of fuel isn't the problem -- or wasn't until people started a run on gas stations.

Gas Pumps 03.jpg

The Woodbridge Sheetz on Telegraph Road only had diesel and flex fuel available Wednesday morning, as ripples of the Colonial gas pipeline shutdown reach Prince William County.

"Remember when it wasn't a good idea to panic buy toilet paper last year? Please don't do it with gas now," Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday morning. "This can create spot shortages at stations, which is what we DON'T want to happen. Colonial Pipeline hopes to resume normal operations soon."

Gas Pumps 04.jpg

The Woodbrige Sheetz on Telegraph road had posted signs they were out of regular, but mid-grade and premium grades were also unavailable.

Federal and state agencies have put anti-price gouging and other measures in place to help keep the gas flowing, but officials are urging those who don’t need gas to just wait. The Colonial Pipeline hopes to have everything back online in the next few days.

Gas Pumps 06.jpg

A Woodbridge driver attempts to fill his car with flex fuel, but only pumps a quarter-gallon before the pump ran dry.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is allowing several states, including Virginia, to use interstate highways to deliver overweight loads of gasoline and other fuels in response to shortages caused by panic buying at the pumps.

Gas Pumps 10.jpg

A driver tries to make do with flex fuel, the only gasoline grade available at this Woodbridge Sheetz.

Other states in the waiver include Maryland, North Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Tennessee.

Gas Pumps 16.jpg

A hand-written sign on a shell pump in Woodbridge warns of reduced choices at the pump, Wednesday.

The Environmental Protection Agency has also issued a second emergency fuel waiver expanding on a waiver that EPA issued yesterday morning for D.C. and areas of Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The second waiver eliminates the requirements for low volatility conventional gasoline and Reformulated Gasoline (RFG) for the D.C. metro.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.