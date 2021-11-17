Enrollment at Prince William County Public Schools has increased slightly this school year but remains below its pre-pandemic high point.
At the fall reporting deadline for Virginia school divisions, 89,508 students were enrolled in county schools, up from 89,076 from the same time last year, but lower than the total number of students in the fall of 2019, when 91,526 students were enrolled.
Last school year was the first in more than 30 years that enrollment declined, when enrollment dropped from 91,526 in 2019. Previously, the number of students had been growing by roughly 1% per year. Last year, the division projected that enrollment would grow in the current school year to 89,991, but it missed that mark.
On Tuesday night, division staff also presented new data from the first quarter that showed students continuing to struggle in a number of areas, closely aligning with statewide Standards of Learning data from the end of the 2020-21 school year.
In a presentation to the school board, Director of Research Jennifer Cassata presented data on grades and scores from Virginia Growth Assessment (VGA) exams, a new regiment of testing mandated by the Virginia Department of Education for grades 3-8.
In the first round of VGA testing, 68% of 3rd to 8th graders tested were rated as proficient in reading, while just 45% were found to be proficient in math. The second number was actually down from Standards of Learning scores in the spring, when 49% of students were proficient in math. Reading scores were flat. Over 95% of all eligible students took the new tests, which were initiated by the General Assembly in the 2021 special session. Cassata called them “mini-versions of SOLs” that should be seen as a baseline to grade progress on learning recovery over the course of the year, with the spring SOLs as the second benchmark.
“These assessments have clearly shown that there is considerable support necessary in mathematics, that has been the consistent theme from multiple data sets,” Superintendent LaTanya McDade. “We will target this student population to ensure that they are receiving the necessary supports as a component of the unfinished learning plan. … Our staff and students are working hard to regain ground lost during the pandemic, but it is also clear that there is a considerable amount of work to do. … Recovery will take considerable time.”
Students at all levels also struggled mightily in math classes. In middle schools, math classes saw the lowest percentage of A’s during the first quarter and the second-highest percentage of F’s, behind world language classes. In high school, math classes were proving even harder, with just under 15% of students failing their math course in the first quarter and only 29% of students scoring A’s.
This is the first year that the School Board is requesting a quarterly breakdown of grades, making direct comparison difficult. But Board Chair Babur Lateef said Tuesday night that it was clear more students were struggling not just on statewide standardized tests but also on their report cards, which he said could have a bigger impact on students’ future as more university admissions offices do away with SAT or ACT score requirements.
“It’s not just the students failing that is concerning, it is the students not getting the A’s they were who are now getting B’s, the kids getting C’s who are not getting B’s. It is the students across the division, not just the ones failing,” Lateef said. “It’s everybody who’s not performing where they normally perform. That is a serious concern by the board, by Dr. McDade, and … this is something we’re going to address over time and we’re going to make adjustments accordingly.”
There was some improvement from last school year on the grading front, however. Overall, the percentage of students failing two or more classes declined from the first quarter last year -- from 13.9% to 5.4% this fall. Among high schoolers, the percentage of students failing two or more classes dropped from 21.9% to 17.3%. At this time last year, the vast majority of students were still confined to virtual learning only. But in both middle and high schools, far more students are currently failing courses than were in 2019.
Virtual students -- who make up under 3% of the division’s enrollment -- are faring even worse, with 32% of virtual high schoolers English-language learners (EL) are struggling the most in terms of failing grades, with over 34% of EL high schoolers failing two or more classes. McDade said that virtual students were welcome to return to the classroom at any time, and that many families had decided to do so throughout the fall semester.
The division is in the process of implementing its “Unfinished Learning Plan” intended to address the significant loss of learning that took place from the start of virtual learning in the spring of 2020 through last school year. One of the many initiatives included in the plan is making “high-dosage” tutoring available for struggling students during the school day in every building and adding “math coaches” to prioritized schools in most need of assistance.
McDade said that tutoring programs are currently being rolled out in varying forms in different schools, with schools leaning on a combination of teachers, college tutors and virtual tutors. But county schools, like almost every division in the state, are facing significant staffing shortages, making the full plan’s rollout more difficult.
“Some schools are having more challenges with staffing than others. And so we have been trying to look at exemplar [tutoring] models where schools have figured this out and it is working well to be able to share that practice division-wide,” McDade told the board.
The first-year superintendent also cautioned against drawing too much from the first quarter data, saying that more analysis would need to be done to find root causes and break down the data from school to school.
From the beginning of the school year, the first since the pandemic began in which all students have access to in-person instruction five days per week, officials have said that the learning recovery would be a multi-year process. Most kids are just starting that process now.
“What we don’t want to do is pile on, we want to stay the course with the plan that we have because this plan did anticipate that we were going to continue to see data that points to the fact that we have these gaps that exist,” McDade said. “But we do have to implement with fidelity, stay the course, and evaluate along the way to make determinations about what’s working and what’s not working.”
(1) comment
Who cares about math and reading? The important thing children must do is identify whether they are an oppressor or oppressed. Gender, in spite of whatever physical traits they have, is fluid depending on the whims or feelings of the child, but there is absolutely nothing a child can do about their oppressor/oppressed status as it is assigned by their physical traits at birth no matter what their familiy's social or financial status. For the school to waste time testing math and reading is sexist and racist and transphobic.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.