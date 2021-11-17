Enrollment at Prince William County Public Schools has increased slightly this school year but remains below its pre-pandemic level.
As of the fall reporting deadline for Virginia school divisions, 89,508 students were enrolled in county schools, up slightly from 89,076 from the same time last year, but still about 2% fewer than in the fall of 2019, when 91,526 students were enrolled.
Last school year was the first in more than 30 years that enrollment declined. Previously, the number of students had been growing about 1% per year. Last year, the division projected that enrollment would grow in the current school year to 89,991, but it missed that mark.
On Tuesday night, division staff also presented new data from the first quarter of this school year that showed students continuing to struggle in a number of areas, closely aligning with statewide Standards of Learning scores from the 2020-21 school year.
In a presentation to the School Board, the division’s research director, Jennifer Cassata, presented data on grades and scores from Virginia Growth Assessment (VGA) exams, a new regiment of testing mandated by the Virginia Department of Education for grades 3 through 8.
In the first round of VGA testing, 68% of students tested were rated as proficient in reading, while just 45% were found to be proficient in math. The second number was actually down from Standards of Learning scores in the spring, when 49% of students were proficient in math. Reading scores were flat. Over 93% of all eligible students took the new tests, which were initiated by the General Assembly in the 2021 special session.
Cassata called the tests “mini-versions of SOLs” that should be seen as a baseline to grade progress on learning recovery over the course of the year, with the spring SOLs as the second benchmark.
Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the scores and other data show students need significant support in mathematics. “Our staff and students are working hard to regain ground lost during the pandemic, but it is also clear that there is a considerable amount of work to do.”
First-quarter grades also showed students at all levels struggling in math classes. In middle schools, math classes saw the lowest percentage of A’s during the first quarter and the second-highest percentage of F’s, behind world language classes. In high schools, math classes were proving even harder, with about 15% of students failing their math course in the first quarter and only 29% of students earning A’s.
This is the first year the school system has made a quarterly breakdown of grades public, making direct comparison difficult. But Board Chair Babur Lateef noted Tuesday night that grades could have a big impact on students’ futures as more universities eliminate requirements for SAT or ACT scores.
“It’s not just the students failing that is concerning, it is the students not getting the A’s they were who are now getting B’s, the kids getting C’s who are not getting B’s…. It’s everybody who’s not performing where they normally perform,” he added. “This is something we’re going to address over time and we’re going to make adjustments accordingly.”
Overall, the percentage of students failing two or more classes declined from the first quarter last year – from 13.9% to 5.4% this fall. Among high schoolers, the percentage of students failing two or more classes dropped from 21.9% to 17.3%. But in both middle and high schools, far more students are currently failing courses than at the same time in 2019.
Virtual students – less than 3% of the division’s enrollment – are faring even worse. McDade said that virtual students were welcome to return to the classroom at any time, and that many families had decided to do so during the fall.
The division is implementing its “Unfinished Learning Plan” to address the loss of learning that occurred from March 2020 through last school year. One of the initiatives is making “high-dosage” tutoring available for struggling students during the school day in every building and adding “math coaches” to schools in most need of assistance.
McDade said the tutoring programs are being rolled out in varying forms in different schools. But county schools, like those elsewhere, are facing significant staffing shortages.
“We have been trying to look at exemplar [tutoring] models where schools have figured this out and it is working well to be able to share that practice division-wide,” McDade told the board.
The first-year superintendent also cautioned against drawing too much from the first quarter data, saying that more analysis would need to be done to find root causes and break down the data from school to school.
“What we don’t want to do is pile on, we want to stay the course with the plan that we have because this plan did anticipate that we were going to continue to see data that points to the fact that we have these gaps that exist,” McDade said. “But we do have to implement with fidelity, stay the course, and evaluate along the way to make determinations about what’s working and what’s not working.”
(10) comments
I will give the new Superintendent kudos for not caving and allowing kids to go on line for any and all reasons. The kids were out of school for over 12 months, zoom was a joke and teachers were forced to pass kids on just for logging in or turning in garbage! The SOL tests proved that little was mastered. Now It is time to get rid of masks and go full throttle into academics not social justice BS or preferred pronoun silliness!
So it turns out that keeping children home for a year is bad for their learning. Huh. Do the teacher's unions know this?
It's also bad for teachers as parents were able to see first hand what was being taught, or not taught to their kids.
“Behind”. Behind what? Everyone keeps talking about catching up, but catching up is just getting kids used to school again, and crazy parents need to take a chill pill, do their job and support their kids’ learning.
Think about that headline. "Failing grades improve". Wow we are in trouble.
Who cares about math and reading? The important thing children must do is identify whether they are an oppressor or oppressed. Gender, in spite of whatever physical traits they have, is fluid depending on the whims or feelings of the child, but there is absolutely nothing a child can do about their oppressor/oppressed status as it is assigned by their physical traits at birth no matter what their familiy's social or financial status. For the school to waste time testing math and reading is sexist and racist and transphobic.
Exactly, these aren’t schools, just more leftist indoctrination camps.
Spot on description of 45.
Benedict, I love it! Your left crazy sarcasm is as nutjoby as the crazy Loudoun parents and their conspiracy theories! Both sides have gone nuts! I know which side of Bonkers House George Lawton’s on.
Careful what you call a conspiracy theory. Imagine how dumb people feel now that the truth, which I knew 5 years ago, that the Russia hoax was an Obama inside job with the support of the FBI is now finally slowly leaking out into the mainstream media. Who am I kidding those people are probably off in la-la land or are happy it was an op and want more of it, which they are getting. Oh and the 1919 Chicago White Sox did deliberately lose the World Series in exchange for money. Don't shutdown your brain just because Rachel Maddow or Joy Behar tell you to.
