Fairfax County police have charged a 25-year-old Gainesville man for sexually assaulting a patient at Fair Oaks Hospital.
Detectives were notified April 18 by hospital staff after a patient disclosed he received a physical examination from the man who provided him with his gown, police said in a news release.
At the time, the victim believed the man was authorized to perform the physical examination. The victim told a physician assistant of the examination and staff immediately contacted police, the release said.
Detectives determined Yoshimi Koga Contreras told the victim to undress then performed an examination of the victim’s body to include his genitals, the release said.
Koga Contreras has no authorization or license to practice or provide medical treatment, police said. On May 4, Koga Contreras was charged with aggravated sexual battery.
On Thursday, he was arrested in the Town of Vienna and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.