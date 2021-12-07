An 18-year-old from Fairfax County was arrested Tuesday evening after authorities say he posted threats on social media towards a Loudoun County middle school.
Shane D. Lucas is charged with threats of bodily injury or death to persons on school property, a class 6 felony, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Earlier Tuesday, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office learned of a social media post that included a photo of a firearm and made threatening statements towards Farmwell Station Middle School in Ashburn, the release said. The suspect who posted the message was identified by detectives and located at his home in Fairfax.
During the investigation, it was determined the photo of the firearm in the social media post had been pulled from the internet. A subsequent search of his residence located no firearms, the release said.
After information was received Tuesday morning about the social media post, Farmwell Station Middle School staff and Loudoun County Public School Safety and Security restricted entrance to the school, and additional members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Unit were on the campus out of an abundance of caution.
Lucas is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
