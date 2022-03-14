As schools went virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic, many students, teachers and parents struggled to keep up.
But an 8-year-old from Fairfax County has developed an app to help – and it’s a finalist in a national competition.
Kingsley Thach, a third-grader at Willow Springs Elementary off Braddock Road in western Fairfax, said the app, inspired by the pandemic and launched in January, helps to bridge the communication gap between students, teachers and parents.
“I am able to use my coding skills to help solve real-life problems,” he said.
The Student Parent Scheduler App helps parents monitor their child’s daily school work assignments, project due dates and extracurricular activities. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
Kingsley’s parents, Julia Yu and Peter Thach, credit BYJU’s Future School for supplying their son with the necessary coding skills. The online learning platform teaches students coding, math and music during one-on-one sessions. Kingsley has been enrolled in the school since August 2020.
“He’s learned a lot about coding that he didn't know previously,” Yu said. “He literally started learning coding from scratch.”
His dad said Kingsley started by learning the basics of coding and is now at an advanced level. “I’m very proud of the success he’s obtained at his current age.”
Kingsley is a full-time student in Willow Springs’ program for accelerated learners. He plays soccer in his spare time and plans to use his coding skills to develop video games in the future.
Kingsley’s mentors at the Future School recommended Kingsley for the Silicon Valley Challenge, a coding competition organized by the school, which is based in India. The competition requires the young contestants to identify a problem that can be solved using technology. Kingsley immediately pitched his idea to improve virtual learning communication.
Kingsley started writing the code for the Student Parent Scheduler App in October, and the app was presented to a panel of judges on a video call in November. Kingsley was chosen as a finalist in the competition.
The Student Parent Scheduler App was submitted to the Google Play Store in late January.
Parents and students must sign up with their email address to use the app. Activities are assigned under the student task list, and the app allows users to check the progress of each task. Once the task is done, it will be checked off as completed on the app.
The app fills communication gaps and allows families to keep track of kids’ schedules, Kingsley said.
Kingsley would like to add a few more features to the app. Eventually, teachers will be added as users, a reward program will be created for completing tasks and parents will be able to leave remarks for their children.
“The Student Parent Scheduler App is getting promoted throughout the Silicon Valley coding competition,” Julia said. “Even if Kingsley doesn't win the competition we are proud of him and thankful for the opportunity.”
