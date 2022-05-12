Fairfax Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay is calling Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s stance on security perimeters outside the Fairfax County homes of Supreme Court justices a violation of the Fourth Amendment.
Youngkin’s request for the security perimeters came after a Monday night protest where some 100 people gathered outside Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s home in the Fairfax County section of Alexandria. The demonstrations prompted debates over when and where First Amendment rights could be exercised.
In a statement, McKay said establishing a “perimeter” for the purpose of “limiting unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian access” to neighborhoods surrounding the homes of the Justices violates the Fourth Amendment, calling the suggestion “paramount to a checkpoint that federal courts have held violates the Fourth Amendment. There are obvious First Amendment concerns as well.” The Fourth Amendment protects against “arbitrary searches and seizures of people and their property,” according to the ACLU, and has been challenged in federal courts over DUI checkpoints.
McKay added that the county’s police department is committed to keeping the justices, their families, and neighborhoods safe, yet “officers are equally committed to protecting the First Amendment guarantees afforded to those who gather to exercise their freedom of speech.”
The chairman acknowledged that “both pro-life and pro-choice gatherings have occurred at Justice Alito’s home over several days.” However, he said the groups peacefully assembled for a matter of minutes and self-dispersed without incident.
Protesters who are upset over the court’s leaked draft decision on abortion have also gathered outside the homes of Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
On Monday, Younkin said his office had coordinated with Fairfax County and Virginia State Police to ensure there wasn’t any violence. He said authorities were nearby the protest and closely monitoring it.
McKay said the Fairfax County Police Department stands ready to protect public safety in response to the governor.
“They do this without consideration of politics or the opinions expressed by any group demonstrating in the County.”
Funny how the Democrats LOVE the U.S. Constitution when it suits their political needs, and at other times they are do their damnedest to try and rip it to shreds, just to advance their agenda and hold onto power.
Funny how you so-called Republicans Pee/poop, burn, steal liquor, furniture break windows, destroy government property and main/injure Capital Policemen with your Trump flags and other things when everyone to include Trump appointed judges, the AG and others said it was a fair election. I guess you forgot that Harry Moron.
Federal law prohibits picketing or parading in front of the home of a judge, juror, witness, or officer of the court. Punishable by up to 1 year in prison.
18 U.S.C. § 1507 - U.S. Code - Unannotated Title 18. Crimes and Criminal Procedure § 1507. Picketing or parading
Too bad they aren't truck drivers protesting covid mandates, the crooked DOJ would've shut that down immediately!
