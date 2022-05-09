Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay propelled down 14 stories on the side of the Hilton Crystal City to raise funds for New Hope Housing, a nonprofit committed to ending homelessness.
In a release, McKay addressed the importance of affordable housing in Fairfax County, citing the board's pledge to create 10,000 affordable housing units by 2034, "including more than 500 just announced in the heart of Tysons, and this is only the beginning."
The additional units bring the total number of affordable units built or under construction to 3,000 since 2019.
Days before Thursday’s repelling event, Mckay announced a $55 million investment from Amazon's Housing Equity Fund set to bring hundreds of new affordable housing units to the county's Dominion Square affordable housing project.
"Affordable housing leads directly to jobs and leads directly to a significant enhancement to the quality of life and community for everyone," McKay said.
The board is set to pass the fiscal year 2023 proposed budget, which includes millions for affordable housing.
"In Fairfax County, we are working nonstop to build affordable housing throughout the county and we value the work of our nonprofit partners to help realize our vision of access to housing for all, regardless of income," McKay said in a release.
Arlington County Board Member Matt de Ferranti accompanied McKay and while de Ferranti started before him, McKay was able to gain a lead and finish first.
"It was truly exhilarating to rappel down the side of the Hilton. I think it's less gear to use the elevator, but the view is much better this way," joked McKay.
(3) comments
Correction: Mr. deFerranti is a member of the all-Democrat Arlington County Board (of Supervisors) who is running for re-election this year, campaign facilitated by local media who feature incumbents and ignore their opponents.
How about some factual information about affordable housing. Like the cost per unit of new construction - $400,000 and up. Who will live in affordable housing which is meant for persons at 60% of area median income, which is about $80,000 /year inside the beltway?
Who cares?
