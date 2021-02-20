Fairfax County police are investigating a series of overnight commercial burglaries throughout the county.
Since Jan. 28, detectives have identified 15 burglary cases that may be related. In most cases, the front glass doors of the businesses have been broken, two to four people then enter the business taking cash and property before leaving in a vehicle.
Detectives have determined the burglars mostly target restaurants, grocery stores, and minority-owned businesses, Fairfax County police said in a news release. While detectives continue to work these cases, crime prevention officers are reaching out to business owners to discuss safety tips and burglary prevention.
On Feb.16, the Fairfax County Police Department hosted a virtual community meeting with Korean business owners and discussed forging new partnerships and increasing communication to combat burglaries in the area. A Crime Prevention Officer shared tips on how to protect businesses through CPTED, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design.
Many tips were shared during the meeting such as light and security camera installation, trimming back hedges in front of doors, and removing valuables before closing for the night. Most importantly, community members were asked to contact police if they are a victim of a burglary so officers and detectives can gather evidence that could lead to an arrest. Below is a list of businesses that have been affected in the past several weeks.
|1/28/21
|Naz Food
|Annandale
|1/28/21
|Kogiya Korean BBQ
|Annandale
|1/28/21
|Han Bang Korean Restaurant
|Annandale
|2/3/21
|Little Saigon Resturaunt
|Falls Church
|2/3/21
|Vien Dong Fabrics
|Falls Church
|2/11/21
|Halal Market
|Springfield
|2/11/21
|Afghan Bistro
|Springfield
|2/17/21
|Pica Taco
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|Rice and Spice Thai Cuisine
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|Korean BBQ Bowl
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|Chi Mc Chicken and Beer
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|Matsui Sushi
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|Hollin Hill Variety Store
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|The Pastry Shop
|Alexandria
|2/17/21
|River Bend Bistro
|Alexandria
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these incidents to call our Mason District Station Criminal Investigation Section at 703-256-8035. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers”. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Another common element is the availability of parking (most have large parking areas), numerous ingress/egress routes, and the businesses are clumped together in a strip-mall layout.
