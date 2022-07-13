The Fairfax City Council voted Tuesday to change 14 street names that have ties to slavery and the Confederacy.
The vote comes after last month’s emotional public debate.
The streets the council voted to rename are the following:
- Confederate Lane
- Lee Highway
- Lee Street
- Mosby Road
- Mosby Woods Drive
- Old Lee Highway
- Plantation Parkway
- Raider Road
- Ranger Road
- Reb Street
- Scarlet Circle
- Singleton Circle
- Traveler Street
- Stonewall Avenue
The new names for those streets aren’t known yet, but the council directed staff to begin the public engagement and selection process for any streets that have been approved for renaming.
Residents can leave comments online.
