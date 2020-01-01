Police officers and fire and rescue crews lined overpasses along Interstate 66 with lights flashing last night after a Fairfax City police officer suffered a medical emergency and died on duty.
Sgt. Moskowitz was an eight-year veteran of Fairfax City police. He joined the force after retiring from a distinguished career with Fairfax County police.
During his years with Fairfax City police, Moskowitz worked on the patrol division and as a school resource officer. With Fairfax County, he worked patrol, as an investigator and as a road supervisor.
