Two juveniles died and three were injured in a two-car crash involving pedestrians late Tuesday morning in Oakton, Virginia.
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of Blake Lane and Five Oaks Road, Fairfax County police said Tuesday afternoon.
According to Maj. Eli Cory, a police spokesperson, a white BMW speeding southbound on Blake collided with a Toyota 4Runner that was turning left onto Five Oaks.
“The white BMW was ricocheted off the side of the road, hit the three pedestrians, hit a pole on the side of the road and finally came to a rest down the street,” Cory said.
Police say three pedestrians — who were Oakton High School students — suffered life-threatening injuries. And hours later Tuesday afternoon, Fairfax police said two had died at the hospital.
The driver and a passenger in the BMW were also taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
(Earlier, police had tweeted that six people were injured in the collision.)
The driver of that speeding BMW, Cory said, was a juvenile, and two passengers in the BMW fled the scene.
“Technically, anyone in the car has to stay and report the accident to the police,” he said. “You know, we’re going to follow up on that to see why they fled. And obviously they weren’t in control of the vehicle, but they are still required by law.”
The collision, which sent debris flying several yards, is the second crash involving pedestrians in the area in less than a month. On May 21, a car went off the road and hit four pedestrians in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale. An 83-year-old woman died from her injuries days later, and the driver has since been charged with reckless driving.
