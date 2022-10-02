Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the changes this Summer following the public's input through an online survey. There will also be a fare reduction from $7.50 to $4.25 on the Crystal City express route.
During a board meeting, Supervisor James Walkinshaw and Supervisors Walter Alcorn acknowledged that some of the changes would negatively impact some passengers.
Walkinshaw asked transportation officials at the meeting for a timeline on the reevaluation of the routes.
"This is a route where maybe the ridership hasn't returned, post-COVID in the way that others have, and maybe that's a permanent or semi-permanent shift. But obviously, that's something that we have to be continually evaluating as the work world continues to change," Walkinshaw said.
Michael Felschow with the county's Department of Transportation said they would continue to look at ridership and make adjustments.
"We continue to look at all routes on a quarterly basis, so as we see ridership adjust, we make adjustments as needed," he said.
Chairman Jeffrey McKay highlighted the fare reduction on the Crystal City express route, crediting the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for giving the county more than $150,000 through its commuter's choice grant funds. He said it's more important than ever to ensure people get back onto transit, buses and rail systems.
"We are grateful for that $154,000 that allows us to reduce those fares and hopefully increases ridership on that route," McKay said.
The following service changes went into effect on Oct. 1:
Route 334: Newington Circulator
Service on this route was streamlined to weekday rush hour service and one mid-day trip.
Route 350-353: Springfield Business Circulator
Route 350 is split, adding two routes - Route 352 and 353 - and the combined routes will maintain the existing Route 350 level of service.
Route 350: Weekday Service Only
Route 351: Weekday Rush Hour Service Only
Route 352: Weekday Midday Service Only
Route 353: Weekday Midday Service Only
Route 495: Burke Center - Tysons
Service was reduced on this route to rush hour and a mid-day trip and shortens the route on the north end between Tysons and Tysons West*Park. Service between Tysons Corners and Tysons West*Park will still be provided by Routes
Route 722: Chain Bridge Road - McLean - Langley
This change improves operation of Route 722 with a “minor schedule adjustment."
