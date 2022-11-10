Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.