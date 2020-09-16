Following a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Board of Supervisors voted to remove three publicly owned Civil War monuments located at the Fairfax County Judicial Complex.
The granite Marr Monument, installed at the courthouse in 1904, is dedicated to Capt. John Marr, the first Confederate soldier killed in combat. On either side of the monument are two howitzers, which were installed in 1910. A Virginia Department of Historic Resources “First Confederate Officer Killed” memorial marker is also located on the courthouse complex grounds. All three will be removed following the board’s action Tuesday.
“In Fairfax County, our diversity is one of our greatest qualities and Confederate monuments don’t reflect our values," said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay. "We cannot ignore what these monuments mean for our residents. Symbols matter. I was glad to vote to change course and remove divisive celebratory monuments and chart a more positive path forward.”
Legislation passed by the Virginia General Assembly during the 2020 session gave Virginia localities broader authority over war memorials and monuments. Previously, cities and counties were not permitted to modify or remove them. Virginia is home to more than 220 public memorials to the Confederacy.
The Marr monument, howitzers and their carriages will be removed to a county storage facility. According to the Virginia Code amendments, the county must offer such monuments or memorials for relocation and placement to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield for a period of 30 days.
After the 30-day period has expired, the Board has the sole authority to determine the final disposition of all publicly owned monuments or memorials.
(9) comments
This is something that should be moved to a museum dedicated to the history of the Democrat party.
Yes! We need to educate people on the history of the Southern Democrats and their ties to the Confederacy! People should start here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_Democrats
Let's get a conversation going about it. Give a whole timeline and review the policies proposed. It sounds like fun.
Don't forget your wikipedia link to the southern strategy! The party of race class and gender is still the democrat party Mr. Bean. Your friends in Michigan are still pushing segregation. It's amazing how the party responsible for most of the history the left hates is the democrat party and then they try to put it on the party that freed the slaves...it's so easy being a democrat
How could I forget my wiki link on the Southern Strategy!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Southern_strategy
How bout a dumbed-down explanation for those that cant read:
https://www.history.com/topics/1960s/ask-steve-southern-strategy-video
What I love about Republicans is how they just fail at everything:
States with the highest poverty rates: 1) Mississippi, 2) New Mexico, 3) Louisiana, 4) West Virginia and 5) Alabama. What do all those states have in common? All except New Mexico are solidly Republican and delivered their electoral votes to Trump. Three of the five are controlled by Republican governors. https://www.thebalance.com/us-poverty-rate-by-state-4585001
The least educated states: 1) Mississippi, 2) West Virginia, 3) Louisiana, 4) Arkansas and 5) Alabama. All Trump states, and all but one controlled by Republican governors. https://wallethub.com/edu/e/most-educated-states/31075/
States with the most violent crime per 100,000 residents: 1) Alaska, 2) New Mexico, 3) Tennessee, 4) Arkansas and 5) Nevada. Three of the five are Trump states governed by Republicans. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/01/13/most-dangerous-states-in-america-violent-crime-murder-rate/40968963/
States most dependent on federal handouts (the "taker" states): 1) Nevada New Mexico, 2) Kentucky, 3) Mississippi, 4) West Virginia and 5) Montana. Are you catching the pattern here? Trump carried four out of five in 2016, and three have Republican governors. https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-least-dependent-on-the-federal-government/2700/
Yes... Gotta love this guy: “We won with young. We won with old. We won with highly educated. We won with poorly educated. I love the poorly educated.”
I keep hearing this question, when has America been great? Well the answer to that question, besides the founding, declaration of independence, bill of rights, etc...The answer is whenever the democrat party was defeated. Just think about it. Confederates/democrats defeated in the civil war, democrat party jim crow laws being defeated, women finally getting the vote , a republican pulling us out of the democrats Vietnam war, FDR finally passing away after breaking the tradition of 2 term presidents, the president who put Japanese in interment camps, Reagan beating Carter, the Klan becoming irrelevant. I mean that last known Klan member in congress was a democrat who Biden and Obama praised, right? I could go on, but the greatest most recent day was election night 2016 when Trump beat Clinton...so great watching the media meltdown and it could only be topped by a 2020 victory.
Thank you again for endorsing the FDRs policies, something that modern Republicans want to get rid of. And supporting the Voting Rights Act, something Republicans want to get rid of. Nixon though...he kept the US in the fight unnecessarily. Republican states still commit voter suppression. At least Senator Robert Byrd changed his attitude toward blacks, unlike Senator Strom Thurmond.
It is a bit weird that you brought up FDR and term limits. Now address why it is wrong for Trump to go against Constitutional amendments for a third term.
Modern Republicans have an identity crisis and just cant deal with history.
Diverse thought and differing opinions don’t ever matter to those who only see and understand diversity as a color wheel!
Hmmm. Just like the Taliban.
sad just sad Jeffrey McKay waste of time and money just to throw history out the window and belive me it wont change a thing
