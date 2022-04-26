Two weeks before they were scheduled to adopt the county’s fiscal year 2023 budget, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a markup package that reduces the real estate tax rate and adds millions for affordable housing and pay raises for county employees.
The board approved a 3-cent real estate tax rate reduction, from $1.14 to $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. Initially, County Executive Bryan Hill proposed holding the county’s tax rate steady at $1.14 per $100 assessed valuation, which would have set back the average homeowner by $666. Many residents pushed for the decrease during public hearings.
In a release, Chairman Jeffrey McKay said the budget is about balance.
“As residents and homeowners in Fairfax County ourselves, the board is very aware of the impact of a tax increase and worked diligently to mitigate the effect of the significant real estate assessment increases.”
For the first time in Fairfax County, the board approved a 15% reduction in personal property assessment. The change was made to cap increases as the value of used vehicles reached unprecedented highs during the pandemic.
“We are ensuring the County makes smart financial decisions to support services for our residents while being mindful of soaring residential assessments and the financial strain so many are facing in our community,” McKay said.
The amended package also included a 4 percent pay increase for county employees in an effort to recruit and retain employees. According to the board, eligible public safety employees will receive an additional boost, which could amount to a 14% pay bump when combined with longevity increases.
Acknowledging its increased goal of 10,000 affordable units by 2034, the board also included another $10 million for affordable housing— another issue residents advocated for during public hearings.
“One thing we learned from the past two years is that we are all in this together, and the more we collaborate, cooperate and look out for each other, the better off we all are. The county is a partner in this process, and this budget proves that,” Mckay said.
The board voted 9-1 to approve the markup package. A vote on the final budget is scheduled for May 10.
(1) comment
Those taxes must be tough on the Fairfax citizenry with all those expensive houses and multiple luxury cars. I am glad they are getting some relief. Now we do need some more affordable housing though. Again, 10k over that time period is disgraceful. You can do better Fairfax! What do we want! Affordable housing! When do want it! Now!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.