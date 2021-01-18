Fairfax County opened up COVID-19 vaccine registration Monday morning to those 65 and older and high-risk younger residents, but by 9:15 a.m., the website had crashed.
"We are having technical difficulty with our registration system," Fairfax County reported on its website. "Please be patient as we work to fix this problem."
The health department is offering vaccination appointments to Phase 1a health care personnel, Phase 1b adults age 65+, and people age 16-64 with a high-risk medical condition or disability that increases their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
If you already received your first dose at the Fairfax County Health Department, don't use the online registration form. You are already in our system and will be sent a link to make an appointment when it is time for your second dose.
