The Coast Guard along with partner agencies were searching Saturday for two overdue boaters, one of them a Fairfax County firefighter, after they did not return from a fishing trip near Port Canaveral.
The boaters, Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker and his friend, Jacksonville, Florida firefighter Brian McCluney, were last seen departing the 300 Christopher Columbus boat ramp Friday in a 24-foot center console heading toward "8A" reef.
Coast Guard Station Port Canaveral watchstanders were notified by a family member of the boaters not returning as expected Friday evening.
Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center watchstanders launched assets including a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Station Canaveral, an HC-130 Hercules search plane from Air Station Clearwater and the Coast Guard Cutter Ridley, an 87-foot Patrol Boat to conduct searches.
Others searching are the Navy and Brevard County Sheriffs Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville Command Center at 904-714-7558
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.