Beginning this fall, all Fairfax County employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing as a condition of employment.
Employees who request an exemption from the vaccine mandate for medical or religious reasons will still be subject to the weekly testing requirement, the county said in a news release Friday.
The move follows a request from the Board of Supervisors last month to explore the issue.
“We know vaccinations save lives and that these vaccines are safe and effective,” says Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Throughout the pandemic we have focused on measures to keep our employees and our community safe, and this is another key piece of that effort. As one of the largest employers in Virginia, and one that has successfully and consistently stressed to our residents the importance of being vaccinated, we must practice what we preach.”
Fairfax County Public Schools announced a similar mandate on Friday morning.
The COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, with many places offering same day appointments and walk-in service. Visit www.vaccines.gov to find a location near you.
