To help local food pantries restock their shelves after the holidays, Fairfax County recently kicked off its annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive this weekend. Through Feb. 18, Fastran buses will make weekly visits to local grocery stores and collect nonperishable food donations to feed those in need.
Since its launch in 2011, the post-holiday food drive has collected more than 220 tons of food to feed people experiencing food insecurity in the county. The donations benefit multiple organizations, including United Community, Cornerstones, Helping Hungry Kids, Falls Church Community Service Council and Britepaths.
“Statistics show the need for food is great, and demand only becomes more acute during the winter months. In Fairfax County, more than 75,000 residents live below the federal poverty level, and 4.2 percent of residents access the federal SNAP program for food assistance,” the county website reads.
The Neighborhood and Community Services agency is asking people to donate high-fiber, low-sugar and low-sodium items to contribute to overall health and wellness.
The most requested items are:
Cooking oil
Corn Flour Maseca
Bag (dry) beans, peas or lentils (16 oz.)
Rice - brown or white (5 lbs. or smaller)
Canned fruit in light syrup or juice (20 oz. or smaller)
Healthy hot and cold cereal (42 oz. or smaller)
Healthy snacks (e.g. raisins, granola bars)
Canned tuna, salmon or chicken (15 oz. or smaller)
Canned tomatoes - low sodium, no salt added (29 oz. or smaller)
Soup - lower sodium (19 oz. or smaller)
Canned pasta (16 oz. or smaller)
Macaroni and cheese
Peanut butter (40 oz. or smaller)
Fruit jam (32 oz. or smaller)
Instant potatoes (16 oz. or smaller)
Pancake mix (32 oz. or smaller) and syrup
Canned vegetables - low sodium, no salt added (29 oz. or smaller)
Canned beans or peas (29 oz. or smaller)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.