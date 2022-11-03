As part of its opioid response plan, Fairfax County has taken a step to keep residents updated on opioid overdoses and deaths in the community. The county's health department recently launched a public dashboard informing residents of opioid-related overdoses and death trends.
Dr. Benjamin Schwartz, director of epidemiology and population health, said the goal of the dashboard is to ensure that county residents understand the threat that opioids pose in the community and that it affects a wide range of people.
"We want the public to be aware of overdose trends, which reflect the impacts of social factors, the types and availability of drugs, and the effect of mitigation measures, including law enforcement, treatment, and harm reduction measures," Schwartz said.
The opioid and substance use task force has five priority areas in fighting opioid addiction and overdoses in the county: education, prevention, and collaboration; early intervention and treatment; enforcement and criminal justice; data and monitoring; and harm reduction.
The dashboard breaks down fatal and non-fatal overdoses starting from 2016 by age group, race, sex and drug type. It will be updated the first week of every month using two primary sources for information. The first source is the electronic surveillance system for the early notification of community-based epidemics (ESSENCE). The Virginia Department of Health manages the ESSENCE system, which identifies overdoses at ERs and urgent care centers based on patients' complaints and diagnoses given by health care providers.
The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be the second source of information for the dashboard since they post information on drug overdose-related deaths on their website.
So far, the data shows that fatal opioid overdoses peaked in 2017 and declined in the following two years before increasing in 2020 and 2021. More than 90% of all deadly overdoses involved fentanyl. Between 2016 and 2021, the 20-34 and 35-64 age groups represented the majority of fatal overdoses.
Twice as many non-fatal overdoses occurred with males than females, and Black residents have the highest rate of non-fatal, non-heroin opioid overdoses per capita. Native American residents have the highest rate per capita of non-fatal heroin overdoses.
As for deaths caused by overdoses, Black residents also have the highest per capita death rate from heroin and fentanyl overdoses. The 35-64 age group has reported the most fatal overdoses, with the 20-34 age group closely following. The 65 and up age group is the only demographic where prescription opioid overdoses outpace fentanyl and heroin overdoses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.