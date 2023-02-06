More than eight years after Springfield Town Center's emergence, leaders in Fairfax County have high hopes for the area's future following a study highlighting the potential for mixed-use growth and development.
Fairfax County Supervisor Rodney Lusk of the Franconia District requested the Springfield-Franconia market study and told InsideNoVa that a comprehensive plan for the Springfield market area was last completed around 2005. He said the current language in the plan includes high-intensity construction of offices and hotels and very little about residential units.
"And what we've seen over the last few years is that the office market isn't as robust as it was in the past and that we've not been able to have a developer come forward and say they want to execute on that plan language," Lusk said.
According to the study, conducted by consultants HR&A, Springfield has not added any multifamily units in over 20 years. That finding surprised Lusk, who knew there was a lack of residential construction but was unaware of how long it had been.
"I think what this does is allows us to have a conversation with the community so that the community can kind of review the study and understand the findings, but then also for us to think about what do we do differently with the plan language," he said.
Springfield has 978 multifamily housing units, 1,843 hotel rooms, 3.2 million square feet of retail space, and 2.7 million square feet of office space, according to the study, which also highlighted a significant opportunity for mid-rise multifamily development in areas where office space was approved.
Despite the need for more residential units, Lusk said the area is seeing momentum following the region's first LEGO Discovery Center opening in Springfield this summer, the expansion of Inova's Springfield campus and the construction of a commuter parking garage.
"If you look at the mixture of restaurants that we have, it's becoming a dining and entertainment destination. And that's going to be good for travelers as well as workers,” Lusk said.
The study stated that the lack of mixed-use areas would limit the long-term attractiveness of other uses. However, it said shopping centers are performing well in the area and have a low vacancy– a finding that Lusk said speaks to its potential.
"From my standpoint, we have all the amenities that exist in this community. We have the movie theaters, we've got the town center, we've got the metro," he said, adding that those features will help attract younger people to the area.
In the past, the area's affordability attracted regional tourists and business travelers. Still, the report said a decline in business travel would require a stronger focus on tourists to support occupancy.
It also highlighted the area's affordability in comparison to surrounding areas.
"Springfield offers value and more affordable space relative to Arlington or D.C., which it can use to its advantage to attract growth, particularly as there are continued market pressures in central locations," the report said.
Unlike other studies, this report also included an implementation plan. Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County's Economic Development Authority, said they needed direction to move development forward.
"They not only identified the demand, they identified ways of pursuing the demand, which is really important," Hoskins said.
Hoskins also said the authority considers the area a turnaround environment due to the newfound potential.
"The Economic Development Authority obviously was involved in the TSA headquarters, which is not very far away from here, and there is a potential for other tenants like that that can come into the area," he said
Lusk said there are several steps before implementing any of the recommendations, including putting together a group of people from the county's Department of Revitalization, the Economic Development Authority and the Department of Planning and Zoning.
"So we can start to look at the beginning of an implementation strategy plan,” he said, “and we want to start making those recommendations a reality."
