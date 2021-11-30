In collaboration with public health, Fairfax County Public Library branches will become distribution sites for free COVID-19 rapid antigen at-home test kits as part of a pilot program beginning this Friday.
BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test kits will be available at each of Fairfax County Public Library’s 13 open community branches and 8 regional branches.
Quantities are limited. Neither proof of residency nor a library card is required, and the kits are free of charge, the county said in a news release.
The test should be taken at home, not in a library branch (however, most branches provide a strong Wi-Fi signal in parking lots). If someone is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, please request kits via the library’s contactless curbside pickup service.
Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 and low retail supply, there has been an increased demand for testing throughout the state. Health officials hope that increased access to testing through key community partnerships with trusted agencies — such as libraries — will be helpful in stemming the spread of the virus, the release said.
These at-home test kits are intended for diagnostic testing by community members so that they can know their status and get early care. By early action, it should help break transmission and further protect others.
“Libraries are trusted community hubs, and we are pleased to support public health initiatives like this partnership with the Virginia Department of Health,” said Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson.
The 13 community branches are open Monday through Saturday, while the eight regional branches are open seven days a week. Details about branch hours and locations are available on the library’s website.
