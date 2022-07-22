Staff shortages are causing some Fairfax County libraries to modify their hours.
Starting Aug. 14, regional branch libraries will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Community libraries will be available from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
Community libraries include Burke Centre, Woodrow Wilson, Thomas Jefferson, Richard Byrd, Patrick Henry, Oakton, Martha Washington, Lorton, Kingstowne, Kings Park, John Marshall, Herndon Fortnightly, Great Falls and Dolley Madison.
Regional libraries include Centreville, Chantilly, the City of Fairfax, George Mason, Pohick, Reston, Sherwood and Tysons Pimmit.
The Access Services branch at the Fairfax County Government Center will maintain its usual hours Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hours will be in effect indefinitely.
“This schedule requires only one shift of staff a day, allowing FCPL to maintain all open days at its branches,” a Fairfax County Public Library news release stated.
The county is reminding residents that online services are always available.
“Search our digital offerings via Libby, use your library card to access thousands of streaming videos or explore ten other ways to enjoy your local library from home,” the release read.
