The Fairfax County Park Authority announced it has started its vendor application process for the 2023 farmers market season.
"We are seeking producers of food and agricultural products (such as milk, cheese, certified organic produce, prepared foods, meats, and seafood)," a news release states.
The park authority operates 10 farmers markets throughout the county and says farmers and producers can only sell what they raise on their farms or make from scratch.
According to the park authority website, the vendor application process is competitive, especially for the Reston and Burke locations, which have Saturday markets.
"Not all vendors that apply will receive a space at markets. Spaces for baked goods vendors and conventional farmers are particularly competitive," the release states.
There's an application fee of $50, and farmers and producers must come from within a 125-mile radius of Green Spring Gardens in Alexandria; however, exceptions could be made for hard-to-find products, such as dairy and organic produce.
The park authority is holding an interest meeting on Jan. 20, the same day the application opens. After that, applications will be accepted through Feb. 10. Interested vendors are encouraged to fill out an interest form to receive updates on meetings and the application process.
2023 MARKET SCHEDULE
Wednesdays
-McCutcheon/Mount Vernon
April – December | 8 a.m. - noon
Sherwood Library, 2501 Sherwood Hall Lane
-Oak Marr
May – November | 8 a.m. - noon
Oak Marr Recreation Center, 3200 Jermantown Road
-Wakefield
May - October | 2 - 6 p.m.
Wakefield Park, 8100 Braddock Road
Thursdays
-Annandale
May - November | 8 a.m. - noon
Mason District Park, 6621 Columbia Pike
-Herndon
April - November | 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Old Town Herndon, 700 Block of Lynn St., by the Red Caboose
Fridays
-McLean
May - November | 8 a.m. - noon
Lewinsville Park, 1659 Chain Bridge Road
-Kingstowne
May - October | 3 - 7 p.m.
In the Giant parking lot, 5870 Kingstowne Towne Center
Saturday
-Burke
April - December | 8 a.m. - noon
VRE parking Lot, 5671 Roberts Parkway
-Reston
April - December | 8 a.m. - noon
Lake Anne Village Center, 1609-A Washington Plaza
Sundays
-Lorton
May - November | 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
VRE parking lot, 8990 Lorton Station Blvd.
