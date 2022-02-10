County officials released a report late last month outlining how Fairfax could improve its language access and translation services.
In the last decade, Fairfax has become a majority minority county where nearly 40% of households speak a language besides English at home. During the pandemic, residents became increasingly reliant on government services such as applying for rental assistance or accessing COVID-19 health guidance, among other things.
In late September, Fairfax supervisors directed the county executive’s office to develop a plan addressing language barriers residents have faced when trying to access these services. Last month, Bryan Hill, the county executive's office, submitted a plan to the board which identified gaps in the county’s current approach to language access and provided recommendations.
According to the report, Hill’s office identified several areas where the county could improve its language access:
Better coordination between departments when compiling data about language needs.
Educating staff who do not have an adequate understanding of the legal requirements outlined in the county’s language access policies.
Providing staff with more training in cultural competency.
Re-examining and enhancing existing language translation and communications contracts, as well as language stipend program.
Providing more funding for translation services and additional technology, such as special character keyboards or more advanced translation software.
Hill’s office also gave recommendations to the board which include the following:
Establishing a language access team in the Office of Public Affairs to oversee implementation of staff training, data collection, and recruitment of county-approved contractors that provide language and translation services.
Verifying agencies are compliant with Title VI requirements.
Create a long-term Language Access Plan.
Dedicate resources to language access technology.
Fairfax County spent $1,722,654 on translation and interpretation services in fiscal year 2019 and $2,051,518 in fiscal year 2020, an increase of 17.38 percent, according to the report.
The most common languages spoken by county residents with limited English proficiency are Spanish, Persian (including Farsi and Dan), Hindi, Urdu, Chinese (including Mandarin and Cantonese), Korean, Vietnamese, Arabic, Amharic, and Somali.
In Fairfax County Public Schools, the number of students who requested interpretation and translation services jumped from 22,855 to 29,192, approximately 28%, according to the school division’s 2020-21 language services report.
Currently the school district’s language services division employs interpreters in 24 languages and translators in the top eight non-English languages spoken, supporting over 90,000 language minority students.
Chairman Jeffrey McKay said the county has made progress on improving its language access services during the pandemic, including investing in Spanish captions for county meetings, but it still has a long way to go.
“The pandemic has reinforced the importance of access to resources so people can better participate in their communities and crucial issues like public health and economic recovery,” he said. “We continue to make steps in the right direction.”
(4) comments
With escrows going up and more money to spend, this gives the sanctuary county an unprecedented opportunity to cater to illegal immigrants that work under the table and don't pay taxes to help them understand how to file for welfare, how nice.
Yes! And it helps business owners who don't want to pay minimum wages and abuse the system for their own gain! Win-Win!
And undocumented immigrants have not been able to receive welfare since legislation was passed in 1996.
Also those same immigrants, through virtue of merely existing, pay taxes when purchasing items and keep GDP flowing.
Meanwhile, Republicans are in a huff since "people aren't going back to work". What that really means is: People aren't taking crap wages for crap work.
And how do you solve that? Immigrants.
Facts.
Off ramp hell, more like save face!
Why are my tax dollars going toward teaching these kids to speak American!?
