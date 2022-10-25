Fairfax County is now accepting nominations or proposals for land-use changes within the county to give people a more hands-on approach to shaping land use.
According to a news release, the site-specific plan amendment process allows people to propose a land use change in the county's comprehensive plan, which steers decisions on development and land use in the county.
Lia Niebauer, an urban planner for the Department of Planning and Development, said the comprehensive plan sets forth the community's vision of the future.
"So the goal of SSPA is to provide the community with an active role in shaping the long-term vision of Fairfax County," Niebauer said.
In the summer, the Board of Supervisors supported updating the process to reduce the overall review timeline, allow for more site-specific nominations, enhance community engagement and balance long-range planning resources.
Some updates to the process this year include expanding eligible areas, with most of the county now qualified for nominations. New submissions will also require an illustrative concept plan and the property owner's consent to help stakeholders review the nominations.
"There will also be enhanced community engagement opportunities and a workshop with planning commission members during the screening process," Niebauer said.
Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 28 and can be submitted online.
Following the nomination phase, supervisors will accept or reject the individual nominations into the process during the screening phase. Staff will then review the nominations that the board accepts and hold several community meetings to ensure that people who live and work in the nominated areas know about the proposed changes and can provide comments.
The Planning Commission will receive a summary of the comments and hold a public workshop in February. Then, the commission will recommend a revised work program, and the board will take action in late February or early January.
Finally, the nominations that are added to the work program will move on to the evaluation process, where they could be appointed to a special task force and undergo studies and public hearings.
