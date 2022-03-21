In March 2020, Fairfax resident Sadiya Ahmed was laid off from her job as a cashier at Chuck E. Cheese. Ahmed lost her job because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was the pandemic that kept her from finding another one for close to a year.
A mother of five children aged 4 to 16, Ahmed eventually found work as a caretaker for a health service provider in Falls Church. But by that point her rent and utility bills were so high she had no way to pay them off without help.
“I'm smiling for my kids, telling them everything’s OK,” Ahmed told InsideNoVa. “But I’m thinking about, ‘When am I going to get [evicted]? When is the water going to get cut off?’”
Two years after the pandemic caused millions of Americans to lose work, many people, including Ahmed, are still suffering from the fallout – struggling to pay overdue bills, buy groceries and keep up their rent or mortgage payments.
With few other options, Ahmed eventually applied for financial assistance through Fairfax County’s Coordinated Services Planning Call Center.
Instead of finding quick relief, however, Ahmed waited months for a call back from staff – something that put her at risk of having her water turned off, the reason she contacted them in the first place.
Ahmed, 37, immigrated with her parents from Somalia to the U.S. in 1995. She said she’s worked since the age of 16 to help support her siblings and parents and, now, her own children.
“I came from a family of hard workers,” she said.
Before Ahmed was laid off from her job at the restaurant, she was earning about $700 biweekly, plus $400 to $800 in tips on the weekends. On unemployment, Ahmed made roughly half that, meaning she had to carefully prioritize rent, groceries and other necessities.
While unemployed, Ahmed took nursing classes and received her certification. After nine months of searching, she found a job as a caretaker with CarePlus in December 2020 making $13 an hour. But it was only part-time and without benefits, so Ahmed was still not able to put much money toward her water bill, which had skyrocketed to approximately $3,900 due to a leak in her house.
“I didn’t get the benefits, and I applied for welfare to get food stamps for my kids,” she said. “Thank God we have food and Medicaid.”
Seeking support from the county
Last October, Ahmed reached out to Coordinated Service Planning, a nearly 20-year-old county agency that connects residents to community services.
“I never ask for help if I really don't need it,” she said. “But it was the end of the road.”
In 2020, after Congress passed the CARES Act, some Virginia counties – Fairfax among them – chose to obtain and distribute federal Emergency Rent Assistance funds separately from the state. The ERA funds can cover rent, home energy costs and other expenses related to housing incurred directly or indirectly due to the pandemic.
If Fairfax tenants want to apply for rent or utility assistance, they must call Coordinated Services, where a social worker will do a broad assessment to determine people’s eligibility.
If the applicant qualifies for assistance, Coordinated Services directs one of the Community Based Organizations it partners with to administer the rent and/or utility assistance to the tenant’s landlord or utility company. For the first round of emergency rental assistance (ERA1), the county received $34.4 million ($31 million after county administrative fees) from the federal government, and for the second round (ERA2) it received $35.1 million.
Virginia’s Rental Relief Program – which Fairfax doesn’t participate in – does not use a call center. Instead, tenants and landlords using the state’s Rental Relief Program can apply for rent or utility assistance using an online portal.
Sarah Allen, regional director of Fairfax County Human Services, told InsideNoVa in October the county was rolling out a separate online portal that tenants could also use to apply for assistance. The online portal has yet to launch, according to a county spokesperson who said it’s still in development.
Ahmed said the first few times she tried calling Coordinated Services in October 2021 no one picked up, and she left several voicemails. Ahmed said a social worker eventually called her back on Dec. 17, 2021.
“And [the social worker] said, ‘Do you have a job?’ I say, ‘Yes, I do have a job, but I'm having a problem catching up with my utility [bills]. I'm reaching out to get support because of COVID,” Ahmed said. “That's why I'm behind.’ [The social worker] said, ‘OK, can you send me your pay stub and your utility bill?’”
Ahmed said she sent the worker her pay stub, utility bill and other documentation several times, but more than a month would go by before any progress was made on her request.
“I called him, he never answered my call. I left him a voicemail. He never responded to my voicemail. I wrote to him an email saying, ‘Please, can you notify me if you got my pay stub and the items you asked me for? No reply at all,” she said.
Becoming desperate, Ahmed turned to St. Vincent De dePaul Society, a nonprofit based in Arlington that provides food and gas vouchers, rent assistance, utility assistance, emergency financial assistance and disaster relief and services to victims.
Mary-Pat Egan, a volunteer with St. Vincent, said she also tried calling Coordinated Services but did not hear back. Because of the urgency of Ahmed’s situation, Egan said St. Vincent paid $500 of Ahmed’s water bill.
Egan also contacted Ahmed’s water utility company and asked them to delay the bill's due date. Egan told the company Ahmed had qualified for emergency rental assistance (utility assistance) from the county, but she needed more time to acquire the money. The utility gave Ahmed until March 11 to pay off her debt.
After Egan wrote an email to Coordinated Services inquiring about the status of Ahmed’s application, a social worker reached out to Ahmed with bad news. Although she qualified for assistance, Coordinated Services said the agency was not able to distribute the second round of emergency rental assistance funds because it was not yet available.
Weeks went by, and Ahmed’s deadline to pay her water bill was approaching. Fearing her water would be turned off, Ahmed decided to use her paycheck to pay her water bill instead of her rent – putting her at risk of eviction.
“I was taking whatever I get from my paycheck and putting it straight toward my [water] bill, because I really don't want it to get cut off,” Ahmed said.
In late February, Ahmed saw a positive development – she received a Child Tax Credit payment of $1,300, which she had applied for in January.
“That helped me pay off my rent,” Ahmed said. “Without that child tax credit, it would have been darkness.”
Continued complaints toward Coordinated Services
Ahmed said she is still waiting for Coordinated Services to help her with an electricity bill totaling $3,800.
Coordinated Services has approved her for assistance with her electric bill, according to Ahmed. But a social worker told her the agency is unable to distribute funds presently.
Ahmed is not alone. Throughout the pandemic, Egan said many people called St. Vincent with complaints about Coordinated Services.
Paul Zurawski, another volunteer for St. Vincent, said the most common complaints about Coordinated Services are limited call-in hours, long wait times to speak to a social worker, a drawn-out assessment process and unresponsive staff.
“What people are trying to do is get the rent paid or get a utility bill paid,” Zurawski told InsideNoVa. “And the challenge for them is they have a [utility] cut-off notice. They have an eviction hearing … How do I get into the pipeline? Is [the bill] going to get paid? When will it get paid?”
Egan said Coordinated Services was not always like this.
“I think they were much more effective before the pandemic,” she said. “I don't know if having these funds has complicated their lives.”
In contrast, Zurawski said he’s had much more success when helping people apply for rent relief through the state’s online portal. For example, a call with Coordinated Services can take up to an hour and a half, whereas Zurawski said the state’s online application usually takes people less than 30 minutes to complete.
“It gives people who are applying a clear and transparent process,” he said. “There is no wait time.”
Allen, with Fairfax County Human Services, said part of the delay in processing applications is because of the time required for social workers to receive an applicant’s required documents. The average processing time, Allen said, is “a few weeks.”
Zurawski said he is sympathetic to the county departments that are short-staffed and have few resources. Nonetheless, he is frustrated the county has not been able to send people, including Ahmed, assistance within a reasonable timeframe, putting them at risk of having their utilities shut off and possibly getting evicted.
“And the people who are suffering are the people in need, and that’s the worst part,” Zurawski said.
Even if the county hired more social workers, Zurawski said the extra steps tenants and social workers need to take to create and process an application – such as exchanging emails and playing phone tag – is one of the main reasons why Fairfax is lagging behind the state in getting people assistance.
Data shows slow aid distribution
According to U.S Treasury data, as of Dec. 31, 2021, Virginia reported it distributed 100% of its ERA1 funds, totaling $524.6 million – faster than most other states and localities in the country. Fairfax County reported it had distributed only $26.8 million, or 86%, of the $31 million it received by December.
A couple months later, the county now says it has distributed $30.5 million in ERA 1 funds to over 3,600 households. The county said ERA 1 spending is ongoing and has not been exhausted yet.
Prior to the first round of emergency rental assistance, the county distributed $22 million in CARES Act basic needs assistance and $7 million in Community Development Block Grant funding for rental assistance.
As of Jan. 31, Virginia reported that of the $465.5 million it received for its second round of emergency rent assistance, it had distributed $122.6 million.
Lloyd Tucker, director of the Department of Neighborhood and Community Services, said the county started distributing its second round of emergency rent assistance in February, totaling $6.6 million, which has reached 761 households.
According to documents obtained by InsideNoVa, as of Feb. 22 not all of the second round of emergency assistance has made it to Community Based Organizations to be distributed. Officials say the holdup is due to negotiations between the Community Based Organizations and the county, something that has caused significant administrative delays.
Tucker said the county acknowledges the challenges it has had implementing its second round of emergency assistance, which was due in large part to “administrative requirements … to ensure effective and efficient distribution of funds.”
“Fairfax County is committed to meeting the needs of all residents and has dedicated numerous resources to that effort …,” Tucker said. “Moving forward we are working to improve communications and help facilitate the process for applicants. We apologize for any hardship or confusion this has caused our residents seeking assistance.”
