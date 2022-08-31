The Fairfax County Park Authority is in the process of redeveloping Mount Vernon Woods Park and will hold a meeting to present proposed improvements and allow for public comment.
Park authority staff members will present details about the designs at the meeting Sept. 8 at the Mount Vernon Elementary School cafeteria.
Attendees will have three minutes to speak, while representatives of organizations will be allotted five minutes.
The proposed improvements on the park, located in the Hybla Valley section of Alexandria, stem from a revised 2015 master plan. The plan recommends several enhancements, including adding a neighborhood skatepark and expanding the playground to meet the needs of a wide age range.
The development of the master plan followed a public information meeting in February 2015, where most attendees commented on the need to create a more active and family-friendly park.
There was also concern for better park maintenance and protection of the wooded area of the park.
Additional improvements in the master plan include a fitness cluster, a half-size sport court, a picnic area, a pavilion, a parking lot with up to 50 spaces at the southeast corner of the park and providing trail access from the parking lot to the recreation area.
“The visitor experience should accommodate the broad needs of a wide range of ages of users and be enhanced by the addition or upgrading of amenities, along with off-street parking to support active uses of the park,” the master plan reads.
When the park was built in the 1960s, a youth baseball diamond and a pair of tennis courts were part of the original design, but officials eventually removed them due to misuse and vandalism. The master plan states that “current recreation trends and community interests indicate these two facility types should not be rebuilt in Mount Vernon Woods Park.”
Engineering consulting firm Kimley-Horn in D.C. has been hired to assist with the design concept for the park.
A 30-day comment period will follow the meeting, and community members can comment on the designs through email until Oct. 10.
