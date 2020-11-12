Fairfax County police said detectives continue their work investigating three shootings over 36 hours that left one juvenile dead and wounded three others.
No arrests have been made in a shooting Tuesday night at the Motel 6 at 6868 Springfield Blvd. in Springfield. Police were called to the hotel around 9:40 p.m. an found a juvenile boy deceased.
The next day officers were called to the 10300 block of Steamboat Landing Lane in Burke about 11:35 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized. An 18-year-old man, known to the victim, was also in the home and is cooperating with detectives. There is no ongoing threat to public safety, police said.
Then on Wednesday night, police were called to the Sharpshooters Range at 8194M Terminal Road in Lorton around 8:50 p.m. Officers located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one has life-threatening injuries. Both remain hospitalized. Preliminarily, it is believed that the shooting was domestic-related and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, police said.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure appropriate resources and assistance are provided.
All three cases remain under investigation and detectives are working to examine evidence and interview witnesses.
Anyone with information on any of these crimes is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
