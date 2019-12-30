Fairfax County police are investigating after two people were shot in a residential neighborhood early Monday morning.
Officers initially responded to the 7900 block of Sausalito Place in the Mount Vernon area around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a person that was shot and found Kamren Quick, 18, of Alexandria, outside suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers removed Quick to a nearby safe area for treatment by fire and rescue, police said in a news release. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that were later determined to be not life threatening.
Officers also found Jayden Quick, 20, of Alexandria, dead inside a home from an apparent gunshot wound.
No arrests have been made but detectives are continuing to conduct interviews and examine all available evidence. They do not believe this was a random act of violence.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by visiting fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.
Victim specialists from our Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division have been assigned to ensure that the family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
This is the 14th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.