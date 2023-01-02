Moments after D.C. rang in the New Year, an off-duty officer in Fairfax County inadvertently broadcast “audio porn” over police radio, according to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.
Fairfax County Police told WTOP that the audio transmission, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Jan 1., was on a channel primarily used by dispatchers and first responders.
WTOP sent a recording of the “inappropriate” radio broadcast to the FCPD via email — the department said the more than five minutes of audio matched what was broadcast on police radio overnight.
The department said that the officer in question was off-duty and alone in his vehicle when the incident occurred.
A spokesperson for the department said the police officer, who remains unidentified, has been interviewed about the incident by Internal Affairs and the investigation will continue.
WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.