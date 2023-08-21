A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with DUI in connection with a Saturday night crash that injured seven people.
The two-vehicle wreck happened on Route 50 near South Manchester Street, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Seven occupants from the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.
"The officer was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle at the time of the arrest," the release said.
Officer Justin Faison, sworn since 2022, was charged iwth driving under the influence and has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs Bureau investigation.
Leftist jurisdictions are losing the good cops and are recruiting the sludge at the bottom of the barrel. Meanwhile, the quality of life deteriorates for everyone.
