Fairfax County police officers shot a man late Thursday morning after he shot someone in a Falls Church apartment, then fired on officers trying to save that victim, the county's police chief says.
The incident happened before 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Peach Orchard Drive, police said, and Fairfax County police and sheriff's deputies both responded. They immediately started negotiations with those in the apartment, and learned the shooter was still inside, armed and was actively trying to attack the victim again, Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. said at a news conference.
To save the life of the victim, officers formed a reaction team and made immediate entry into the apartment, where they were met with gunfire, the chief said.
An exchange of gunfire followed and the suspect was shot. At last update, he was still in surgery and his prognosis was unknown. The victim who was originally shot, a man known to the suspect, is expected to survive, Roessler said. An officer also suffered a minor injury in the exchange, but is expected to be fine.
"I'm very proud of the Fairfax County Police Department and the women and men of the sheriff's office," Roessler said. "They are heroes because they saved the life of the victim."
The police shooting is the second in Northern Virginia within a week. Last Thursday, Dec. 10, Prince William County police officers shot and killed a 79-year-old man at a confrontation in the Dumfries area.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this developing story.
(2) comments
Well done, FCPD officers.
Tragic!
Having said that - all of nova "could" become portland east! Hopefully not.
Good job Dems!
