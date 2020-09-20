Fairfax County police detectives and search and rescue teams were searching the Falls Church neighborhood of Pimmit Hills on Sunday afternoon for a missing and endangered teenage girl.
Navya Patury, 16, was last seen about 5 a.m. Sunday in 2000 block Leonard Road. She is listed as endangered due to mental and physical health concerns, police said.
Navya is 5'5 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a pink zipper and grey/pink sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfax police at 703-691-2131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.